Fei USD Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001644 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $128,343.50 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,980,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,722,000 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

