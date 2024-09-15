Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FMN opened at $12.43 on Friday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

