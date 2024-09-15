Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $17.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NYSE AGM opened at $188.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $140.44 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average is $186.22.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $729,487. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

