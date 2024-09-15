Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
NASDAQ FFIEW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 177,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
