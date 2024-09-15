Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIEW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 177,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

