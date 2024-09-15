Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 12.5%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 35,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 214,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

