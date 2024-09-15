eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $743,793.35 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882,685 shares in the company, valued at $507,354,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 594.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eXp World by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

