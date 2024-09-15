Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $179.81 million, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 40.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

