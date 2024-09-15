Everscale Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $532,636.13 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Everscale has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $110.78 million and approximately $532,636.13 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

