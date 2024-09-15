Everscale 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $554,690.51 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $111.24 million and $554,690.51 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

