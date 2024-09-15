Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Evergy comprises 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.87% of Evergy worth $105,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Evergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Evergy by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

