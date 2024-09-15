Evergreen Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $26,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

