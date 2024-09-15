Evercore ISI Boosts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $240.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $202.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.03.

Shares of GEV opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.89. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $228.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

