EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Down 68.3% in August

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EUDA Health Stock Down 11.1 %
NASDAQ:EUDAW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 3,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. EUDA Health has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
EUDA Health Company Profile
