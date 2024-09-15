Ethereum (ETH) One Day Volume Hits $7.63 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Ethereum has a market cap of $290.94 billion and approximately $7.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,417.68 or 0.04018706 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00041380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,337,372 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.