Ethereum (ETH) One Day Volume Hits $7.63 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Ethereum has a market cap of $290.94 billion and approximately $7.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,417.68 or 0.04018706 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00041380 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006966 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014459 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011215 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007035 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,337,372 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.