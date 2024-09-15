Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72.02 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.63 or 0.00030988 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $72.02 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,115.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.00546224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00109949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00282291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00080775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,742,490 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

