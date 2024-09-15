ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $0.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,106.01 or 0.99984910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013503 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

