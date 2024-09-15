Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 2%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 131,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,535,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Erasca by 82.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

