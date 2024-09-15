Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EQR opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Equity Residential by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 152,736 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 200.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.