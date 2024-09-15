Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $271.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $306.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $308.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

