EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.63.

EOG opened at $119.37 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

