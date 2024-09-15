Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 360,531 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $353,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $926,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,593,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

