Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,862,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of TJX Companies worth $425,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

