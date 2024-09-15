Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $390.20 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,993 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Zoetis worth $390,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 111.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average is $174.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

