Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $262.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $262,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 146,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

