Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $458,329.16

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $458,329.16 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00041242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,684,946 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.