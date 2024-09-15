Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $5.45 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $5.45 million and $427,912.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00041689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,677,968 coins and its circulating supply is 80,677,975 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.