Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Shares Up 10.8%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,847 ($24.15) and last traded at GBX 1,841 ($24.07). Approximately 632,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 557,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,661 ($21.72).
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,338.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,648.34.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently -11,636.36%.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
