ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,251. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Featured Articles

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

