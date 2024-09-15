Element Capital Management LLC Takes $6.33 Million Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000. Birkenstock comprises about 0.5% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Birkenstock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Birkenstock stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.32.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

