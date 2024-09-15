Element Capital Management LLC Sells 8,082 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.5% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 86,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

