Element Capital Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $65.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

