Element Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $167.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.15 and its 200 day moving average is $156.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $780.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

