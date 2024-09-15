Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,433 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $85.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

