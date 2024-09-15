Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,275,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,734,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 54.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $565.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

