Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get Edison International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.