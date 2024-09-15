Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 739,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on EWTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.