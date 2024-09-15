Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 739,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $23.50.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on EWTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
