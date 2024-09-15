Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$162.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$912.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. Economic Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$121.95 and a twelve month high of C$169.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$155.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$146.61.
About Economic Investment Trust
