eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $611.00 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $611.00 million and $4.97 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,629.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.81 or 0.00532965 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00078781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,757,342,173,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.