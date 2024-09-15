eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $624.84 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $624.84 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,002.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.00 or 0.00543308 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00080311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,757,232,798,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

