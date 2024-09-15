Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.17. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 67,437 shares.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
