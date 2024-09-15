Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.17. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 67,437 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 228,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,274,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 110,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 94,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

