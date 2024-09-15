Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 93.5% in August

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

