EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSVO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 132,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

