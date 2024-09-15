Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,211.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,214.17 ($15.88).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.86) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.35) to GBX 1,325 ($17.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,232 ($16.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,664.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,117.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

