Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,211.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,214.17 ($15.88).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.86) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.35) to GBX 1,325 ($17.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group Price Performance
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,945.95%.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.