Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Raised to $17.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

