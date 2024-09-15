Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $510.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $512.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.82. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.