Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.18 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,000. HealthEquity makes up 1.0% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HealthEquity Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
