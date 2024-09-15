Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

