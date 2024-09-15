Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $16.17 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 563,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,169,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after buying an additional 825,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,067,000 after acquiring an additional 146,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 415,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

