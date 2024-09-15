Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,829 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.1% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 156,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 93.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,794,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,521,000 after purchasing an additional 867,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.