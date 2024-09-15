Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.94 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

